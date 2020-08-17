Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 661,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Kiwibox.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIWB)

Kiwibox.Com, Inc owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

