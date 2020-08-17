Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konami from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNMCY remained flat at $$36.20 on Monday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Konami has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

