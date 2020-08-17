Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0065

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Krios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,077.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.01874148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,267,053 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

