Kryll Market Capitalization Reaches $4.49 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $39,056.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

KRL is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

