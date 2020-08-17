Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $12.90

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $109.28 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $12.90 or 0.00105000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

