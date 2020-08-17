Kyber Network (KNC) Hits Market Cap of $348.31 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00014469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $348.31 million and approximately $92.06 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.05642656 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00028965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,451,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,519,138 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

