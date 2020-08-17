Kymera Therapeutics Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) expects to raise $126 million in an initial public offering on Friday, August 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Kymera Therapeutics generated $9.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $56.9 million. Kymera Therapeutics has a market-cap of $709.2 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Kymera Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system. Our proprietary targeted protein degradation platform, which we refer to as Pegasus, allows us to discover highly selective small molecule protein degraders with potent activity against disease-causing proteins throughout the body. We believe that our small molecule protein degraders have significant advantages over existing therapies and allow us to address a large portion of the human genome that was previously intractable with traditional modalities. To date, we have utilized our Pegasus platform to design novel protein degraders focused in the areas of immunology-inflammation and oncology. “.

Kymera Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and has 55 employees. The company is located at 200 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Suite 230, Watertown, MA 02472, US and can be reached via phone at (857) 285-5300 or on the web at http://www.kymeratx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.