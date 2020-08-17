Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.62

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.62 and last traded at C$28.49, with a volume of 56117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.