LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Down 82.4% in July

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAIX. Zacks Investment Research cut LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE LAIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,241. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.32. LAIX has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

