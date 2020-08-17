Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and $10.05 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00140375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01884068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,638,190 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

