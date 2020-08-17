Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Shares Down 55.6%

Lattice Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTTC)’s stock price dropped 55.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 33,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC)

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

