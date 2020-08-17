Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.15

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

