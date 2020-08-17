Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

LNF traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.99. 9,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.18. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.29.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$497.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

