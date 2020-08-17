Level01 Market Capitalization Achieves $28.82 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Level01 has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $565,285.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $694.26 or 0.05622270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official website is level01.io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

