Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,208.80 ($15.80) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.43), approximately 245 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,500.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million and a P/E ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 4,400 ($57.52) dividend. This is a boost from Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The’s previous dividend of $2,950.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

