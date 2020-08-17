Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Shares Down 9.1%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Lingo Media (CVE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter.

Lingo Media Company Profile (CVE:LM)

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

