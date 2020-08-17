LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $35,961.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.69 or 0.05529584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003165 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

