Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 713,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

