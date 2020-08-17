Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.55 million and $81,735.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.01485505 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,278.58 or 0.99729499 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 687,383,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit, Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

