Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66.96 or 0.00544713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $3.91 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,263,944 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

