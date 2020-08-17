Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.20

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.20 and last traded at $262.77, with a volume of 1070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

