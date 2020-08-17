Lition (LIT) One Day Volume Tops $753,951.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin. Lition has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $753,951.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,292.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.03499355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.02609518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00546545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00755711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00702820 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00016399 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

