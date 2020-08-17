Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.1% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 255.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

