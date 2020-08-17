Loki (LOKI) One Day Volume Hits $140,630.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00004758 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $140,630.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,156.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.03542457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.02593157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00529975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00753177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00060849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00694754 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00015806 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,524,083 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

