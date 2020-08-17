Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of CHNA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. Loncar China Biopharma ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

