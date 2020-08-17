Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $238,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.41. 5,113,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $158.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

