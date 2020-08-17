Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.00

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $156.62, with a volume of 19834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

