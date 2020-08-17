Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.45. 7,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,901. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $354.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

