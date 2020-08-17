Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.75

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 23225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $658.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

