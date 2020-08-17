Lympo Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HADAX and Ethfinex. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $193,309.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00140375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01884068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allbit, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

