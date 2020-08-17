LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Vertical Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

