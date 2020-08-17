Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 731,135 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises 4.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.48% of XPO Logistics worth $245,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

