Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 156,422 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.48% of Lincoln National worth $176,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. 864,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,130. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.