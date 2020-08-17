MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.61.

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.85. 92,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,999. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.88. The company has a current ratio of 104.90, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -99.22.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$639,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,571. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total value of C$600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,219,712. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,500 shares of company stock worth $5,552,380.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

