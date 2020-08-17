Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 39,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,357. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Marathon Gold

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

