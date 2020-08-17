MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.23

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 4773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $150,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $928,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,611 shares of company stock worth $5,261,905. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

