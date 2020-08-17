Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $205.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 136.82% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

