Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $565,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 22,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,667. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

