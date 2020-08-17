Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRETF. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MRETF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.81. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

