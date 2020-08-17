Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.81

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 14826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 234.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 246.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

