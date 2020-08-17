Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.40

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 10444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 50.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

