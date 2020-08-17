Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.35

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 36923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

