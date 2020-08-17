MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 12,076 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.16. The company had a trading volume of 147,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $218.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

