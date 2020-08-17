MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34.

