MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 1.18% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SMB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.09. 1,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

