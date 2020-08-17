MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.70 or 0.05567455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003157 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinrail, CPDAX, IDEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cashierest and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

