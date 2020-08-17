MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Volume Tops $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,291.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.19 or 0.03499848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.02609628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00545648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00755887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00062661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00703457 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

