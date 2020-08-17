Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LABS. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Medipharm Labs stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.92. The company had a trading volume of 268,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a market cap of $138.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Medipharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$6.10.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

