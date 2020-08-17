Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Pi Financial

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

LABS traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.92. 268,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13. Medipharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$6.10.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

