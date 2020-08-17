Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.45

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.45 and last traded at $137.45, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.49%.

About Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.